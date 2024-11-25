BBMP lifting mandate on Aadhaar for e-khata in Bengaluru helps NRI property owners

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) lifting the mandate on Aadhaar card for securing e-khata on its new digitised system will facilitate Non-Residing Indians (NRI) property owners to carry out land transactions as e-khata is compulsory for registration of properties.

The BBMP rolled out a faceless, contactless, and online e-khata issuance system on October 1 after the Karnataka government made this document mandatory for property registrations. According to the latest data, more than six lakh draft e-khatas were downloaded by the property owners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, the BBMP had made Aadhaar mandatory for property owners to download e-khata. But realising that many NRIs do not possess this document, the document was made optional. A senior BBMP official said in a city like Bengaluru, many NRIs purchase properties as a means of investment and they often engage in selling and don’t post Aadhaar. Hence, the mandate was lifted.

The NRIs who wish to get e-khata can submit a passport or driving license or voter ID card. However, they have to visit the Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO) to apply for the document. The applicant should also provide a passport size photograph at the ARO office. The revenue officer will process the request and approval will be done electronically.

Apart from this document, the NRI property owners have to submit a registered deep number of the sale deed, property tax SAS (self-assessment system) number, and 10-digit account identification number of the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom). The Bescom number is optional for vacant plots.

The BBMP official said currently this option is available in-person at the ARO office and NRIs cannot apply for e-khata on their own through the website www.bbmpeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in. He said so far, two property registrations have happened in BBMP limits without providing Aadhaar.

Shashank S., one of the directors of Acrements, a real estate marketing company, said: “This has come as big relief to NRIs. Many NRIs do not have Aadhaar card as they live abroad. But they do invest in Bengaluru’s real estate market. Aadhaar being mandatory would deny them the opportunity to sell properties. This is a welcome step by the BBMP. As we also have NRI clients, we will be educating them about the same.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.