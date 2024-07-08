GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BBMP launches helpline to help citizens pay tax dues under OTS scheme

Published - July 08, 2024 11:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched a helpline (1533) to help property owners pay tax dues under the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme. The deadline for payment under this scheme is July 31. 

Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath told reporters the civic body has launched the helpline, which began functioning on Monday evening, to resolve confusion pertaining to property tax and provide information on the mode of payment under the OTS. He urged citizens to complete payment before July 31. 

Mr. Nath further said that till Monday, of four lakh defaulters, 80,000 have used this scheme. “The defaulters are provided with one last opportunity under this window for payment and they should make the best use of the same,” he said.

The BBMP will start recovering property tax dues on a war footing from August 1, Mr. Nath said. To a question on if there will be a relaxation for commercial property owners for the pandemic years, he said the BBMP will not separately provide relaxations/deductions, but what relaxations the government had rolled out will apply.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.