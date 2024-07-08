BBMP launches helpline to help citizens pay tax dues under OTS scheme

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched a helpline (1533) to help property owners pay tax dues under the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme. The deadline for payment under this scheme is July 31.

Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath told reporters the civic body has launched the helpline, which began functioning on Monday evening, to resolve confusion pertaining to property tax and provide information on the mode of payment under the OTS. He urged citizens to complete payment before July 31.

Mr. Nath further said that till Monday, of four lakh defaulters, 80,000 have used this scheme. “The defaulters are provided with one last opportunity under this window for payment and they should make the best use of the same,” he said.

The BBMP will start recovering property tax dues on a war footing from August 1, Mr. Nath said. To a question on if there will be a relaxation for commercial property owners for the pandemic years, he said the BBMP will not separately provide relaxations/deductions, but what relaxations the government had rolled out will apply.