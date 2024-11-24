BBMP launches e-khata awareness campaigns for RWAs

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is organising awareness programmes to the Residents Welfare Associations (RWA) across the city to educate them on e-khata.

Many RWAs have received invitation letters from the BBMP to attend the programme. The civic body has already conducted the awareness programmes at Bommanahalli and east zones. Other zones will be covered in the next four days.

A resident in Basavanagudi said that the RWA in her area had received the invite. This programme would be useful to have an understanding of the e-khata at a time when there are many confusions about the same.

Speaking with The Hindu, BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue), Munish Moudgil, said, “The response in the east zone was good with more than 200 RWAs participating in the campaign. The aim of the programme is to make them understand how to apply for e-khata and apprise them of the significance of this document.”

Mr. Moudgal emphasised that e-khata is mandatory for those who wish to sell the properties, and there is no need for others to rush to Bengaluru One Centres for downloading the document.

