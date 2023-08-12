BBMP internal probe to dig deep into technical flaws during quality test that may resulted in fire

August 12, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’ (BBMP) Internal Technical Enquiry (ITE) into a fire accident in Quality Control Laboratory and Office (QCL&O) that commenced on August 12 is looking at possible errors in quality testing of bitumen that led to the fire on Friday.

BBMP Chief Commissioner, Tushar Giri Nath on Friday night ordered ITE on the instructions of Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister, D K Shivakumar into the fire accident that injured nine BBMP staff. All the injured are being treated at a government hospital.

The probe will gather information on the way in which the testing was conducted and whether there was a disproportionate quality of benzene solution used for the testing. The investigation officer will also be looking into the way in which benzene solution may have been disposed of.

Sources said the bitumen that was collected from the road will be first put in a cup and from the top, benzene solution is added before closing the lid. The benzene is an agent that will help separate bitumen from jelly. Before bitumen is placed inside the cup, the weight of the same will be measured first. The measurement will be recorded.

The jelly laced with bitumen will later be soaked in benzene solution and closed. After bitumen is seperated, before removing the jelly, it should be fired up from inside and due to the heat generated, the benzene will evaporate, said a senior BBMP official. After this, the weight of the jelly will be measured. The difference will determine the quality of the road.

A source in the BBMP said the probing officer suspects that the benzene may have escaped to the air and when it does, even a spark from a matchstick results in explosion. On the other hand, a prescribed amount of benzene solution should be used for the process and excess usage may also result in a blast or fire. The benzene should be safely stored in a container and keeping the lid open may also result in fire. All these will be probed meticulously.

External hand

Another BBMP official said the investigation officer will also inquire into the possibility of any external factors as the records room of the BBMP is located next to the lab.

