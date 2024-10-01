‘BBMP in consultation with Railways Department over repair of Hoodi flyover’

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is in talks with the Railways Department over the condition of the Hoodi flyover in Mahadevapura zone and has requested teh department to repair the same, officials have said.

BBMP Chief Engineer (Road Infrastructure) B.S. Prahlad, told The Hindu, “There is a bearing problem with regard to Hoodi flyover and we have already raised this issue with the Railways Department.”

Mr. Prahlad said the department had maintained that the repairs should be done by the agency maintaining the flyover, which is the BBMP. The department normally engages in repair works if there is any railway line passing under it. But the BBMP has pursued the railways to repair the flyover on the terms that the cost of the repair will be borne by the civic body, he said, adding that the BBMP has not received any further communication from the railways.

Asked if there is any proposal to restrict the movement of heavy vehicles on the flyover considering the plight of the structure, Mr. Prahlad said so far there is no such consideration by the civic body.