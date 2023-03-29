HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BBMP imposes meat ban in Bengaluru for Sri Ramanavami

March 29, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has prohibited animal slaughter and sale of meat on Sri Ramanavami on March 30.

“There will be a ban on slaughterhouses, animal slaughter, and sale of meat on Sri Ramanavami,” the joint director of the Animal Husbandry Department of the BBMP said in the order.

BBMP bans the sale of meat during important festivals, including Ganesha Chaturthi, Sri Ramanavami, and Krishna Janmashtami, every year. Apart from this, BBMP also bans sale of meat and animal slaughter on Gandhi Jayanti.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.