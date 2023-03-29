BBMP imposes meat ban in Bengaluru for Sri Ramanavami

March 29, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has prohibited animal slaughter and sale of meat on Sri Ramanavami on March 30.

“There will be a ban on slaughterhouses, animal slaughter, and sale of meat on Sri Ramanavami,” the joint director of the Animal Husbandry Department of the BBMP said in the order.

BBMP bans the sale of meat during important festivals, including Ganesha Chaturthi, Sri Ramanavami, and Krishna Janmashtami, every year. Apart from this, BBMP also bans sale of meat and animal slaughter on Gandhi Jayanti.