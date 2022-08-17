BBMP imposes meat ban for Krishna Janmashtami in Bengaluru
The BBMP has also ordered the closure of abattoirs and slaughterhouses in the city
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday issued a circular banning sale of meat and killing of animals on Shri Krishna Janmashtami on Friday.
The Joint Director (animal welfare), BBMP, issued a circular stating that there would be a ban on animal slaughter and sale of meat on August 19. The BBMP has also ordered the closure of abattoirs and slaughterhouses in the city on the occasion of Janmashtami.
