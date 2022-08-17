BBMP imposes meat ban for Krishna Janmashtami in Bengaluru

The BBMP has also ordered the closure of abattoirs and slaughterhouses in the city

Staff Reporter
August 17, 2022 15:25 IST

The BBMP on Wednesday issued a circular banning sale of meat and killing of animals on Shri Krishna Janmashtami to be celebrated on August 19. File Photo  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday issued a circular banning sale of meat and killing of animals on Shri Krishna Janmashtami on Friday.

The Joint Director (animal welfare), BBMP, issued a circular stating that there would be a ban on animal slaughter and sale of meat on August 19. The BBMP has also ordered the closure of abattoirs and slaughterhouses in the city on the occasion of Janmashtami.

