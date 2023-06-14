BBMP implemented permanent solutions in 118 flood prone areas: Tushar Giri Nath

June 14, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has implemented permanent solutions at 118 flood sensitive areas to tackle monsoon in the tech city, said Tushar Giri Nath, Chief Commissioner, BBMP. He said the civic body has identified a total of 198 flood-prone areas across the city.

Mr. Giri Nath holding a review meeting on Wednesday directed the officials to visit about 60 flood-prone localities where the civic body has executed temporary measures to check waterlogging. He said soon after this monsoon, the BBMP will commence implementing permanent measures in these areas. He instructed the officials to review these measures again and fix if there were any gaps during implementation.

Mr. Giri Nath said of the 53 underpasses including railway underpasses, the BBMP had taken up emergency works in 41 which will be completed soon. In the remaining 12 the BBMP is yet to kick-start the work. He instructed officials to complete the work as soon as possible.

Emphasising monsoon preparedness, he directed the officials to keep pump sets on standby in flood-prone areas and speed up response time to address rain-related complaints. He also directed the officials to hold a meeting of multiple agencies like BESCOM, GAIL Gas, and KPTCL to resolve the flood issues caused due to their works. “In some areas, unfinished works involving digging of roads, and pavers are causing waterlogging,” he said.