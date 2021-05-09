BBMP gets tech firm’s help to set up COVID-19 Care Dashboard

The first batch of 80 oxygen concentrators of 10 litres each installed in one of the rooms at GKVK CCC in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Mini Tejaswi Bengaluru

09 May 2021 00:23 IST

ITC Infotech is aiding in setting up the analytical system and removing hurdles

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is in the process of setting up a COVID-19 Care Dashboard and a data-driven analytical system in collaboration with ITC Infotech, a wholly-owned subsidiary of business conglomerate ITC Ltd.

The move is aimed at upgrading the local body’s existing pandemic care infrastructure and removing the multiple hurdles people have been facing in the chase for beds. The second wave has seen horror stories of people scrambling to find oxygenated beds.

Sarfaraz Khan, BBMP Joint Commissioner, told The Hindu that the civic body was setting up a dedicated COVID-19 support system with the help of technology. “This will mainly help patients who require only oxygen. Currently, there is a lot of confusion among patients and relatives who are running around for hospital beds. We are revamping our existing system. ITC Infotech is helping us with technology.”

The new system will make test result analysis available for decision-making by authority. The interactive dashboard will also provide a summary view of metrics. In addition, it will generate details such as patient requests, age profile, tests done per day, number of active swab collectors at work, average time taken between placing a request and swab collection and demographic breakup of tests.

ITC Infotech has already mobilised a team of over 250 volunteers, comprising its employees and their family members. .

Sundaresh Shankaran, president, ITC Infotech said, “We are keen to extend technology support to local bodies in these difficult times. This initiative will streamline and speed up the testing process thus providing relief to people. We are actively exploring additional collaboration opportunities.”

According to ITC Infotech, this dashboard will help volunteers and back-office operators improve the efficiency of the COVID-19 testing process, by enabling them to significantly scale-up operations. It will also help in resource allocation for zones that come with a large number of test requests.

The tech firm is currently designing a data warehouse, and laying data ingestion routines, to produce these analytical reports and interactive dashboard, according to the company. It is also in talks with local authorities to extend the services of this volunteer group to government helplines in three languages: English, Hindi and Kannada.