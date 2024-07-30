BBMP garbage truck driver, who killed two, arrested

The Halasuru Gate police on Monday arrested the BBMP garbage truck driver who was on the run after being involved in a fatal accident that killed two software engineers near K.R. Circle on Sunday night.

The accused Shivashankar, 38, a contract employee, escaped soon after the accident fearing public wrath, after he knocked down Prashanth and Shilpa who were heading towards K.R. Circle from Majestic. The duo sustained severe injuries and succumbed at the hospital.

The police subjected Shivashankar to a medical examination and later sent his blood samples for FSL to ascertain whether he was intoxicated at the time of accident.

Following the accident, the Bengaluru Traffic Police are planning to launch a special drive to check on traffic violations by BBMP truck drivers, to contain the rash and negligent driving which results in traffic violations and road accidents. The BTP has been conducting special drives against autorickshaw drivers, water tanker drivers and school bus drivers over the last few weeks.

