BBMP garbage truck driver arrested

Special Correspondent April 20, 2022 00:54 IST

The Byatarayanapura Traffic Police have arrested the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) garbage truck driver, who allegedly mowed down a 40-year-old woman, killing her on the spot at Nayandahalli Junction, Mysuru Road on Monday evening.

The accused, Shivaraja Hanumantha Parappa Gola, 30, was arrested at his house in Kengeri Satellite Town where he was hiding. According to the police, he confessed that fearing public wrath, he escaped from the spot soon after the accident.

Padmini D., a bank employee, was heading home on her scooter when the truck reportedly rammed her vehicle and ran over her when she fell down. She lived with her mother and a four-year-old son, the police said .

In his statement, Shivaraja claimed he was not at fault and that the scooter rider hit his truck and subsequently came under the wheels.

However, based on the statement of an eyewitness, the police have booked him for rash and negligent driving and death due to negligence. “As per the eyewitness account, the truck driver was driving rashly and knocked down the scooter,” said a police officer.

According to the BBMP, Shivaraja is an experienced driver and the vehicle had a valid fitness certificate. Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said ex-gratia compensation would be given to the victim’s family.