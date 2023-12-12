BBMP frames SOP to fell dangerous trees in public and private properties

December 12, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has come out with a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for felling dangerous trees, including those on private property, following a litigation filed by a person in the High Court of Karnataka for felling a dangerous tree in the property of his neighbour, who did not bother to cut the tree despite many requests.

To tree officer

As per the SOP, the application seeking permission for removal of dangerous trees/branches that cause threat to the lives of persons and properties should submitted to the Tree Officer along with purpose/reason for removal of tree; location of the tree with GPS coordinates; details namely, species, girth, height etc., and photographs.

When the owners of private properties fail to take action for removal of branches or trees posing danger to the neighbours or public, the BBMP will take steps to cut the branches or the tree after assessing the condition of the tree and the expenses would be recovered from the owners of the property, the SOP stated.

The BBMP submitted the SOP before a Bench of Justice Suraj Govindaraj during the hearing of the petition filed by V.L. Nandish, who owns a property in Jayanagar T Block. The petitioner had sought a direction to the BBMP to remove a tree in neighbour’s property as it was posing danger to life and property of the petitioner.

Though the BBMP initially said permission for felling trees can be given only to the owner, in whose property the dangerous tree is situated, it later decided to formulate the SOP after the court pointed out the need for a procedure to address the issue raised in the petition as the owner of the property had failed to take any action to protect the interests of the petitioner.

The SOP lays down the manner in which the Tree Officer will have to act on receipt of application or complaint on dangerous trees.

As the BBMP has removed the dangerous tree from the premises of the petitioner’s neighbour, the court disposed of the petition and took the SOP on record. However, the court made it clear that it has not expressed any opinion on the validity or otherwise of the SOP framed by the BBMP to address the issue of dangerous trees.