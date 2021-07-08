BBMP forms 14-member paediatric expert panel

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has constituted a 14-member panel comprising paediatric experts ahead of predictions of a third wave of COVID-19 that will see children at risk.

In an order, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, stated that the committee will include five experts: Dr. Sanjay, director of Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health, Dr. Mallikarjun, president of Indian Academy of Paediatrics, Dr. Rakshay Shetty, lead paediatric intensivist of Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Dr. Naresh P. from Manipal Hospital and Dr. Vishwanath Kamoji from Columbia Asia Hospital.

The remaining nine members of the committee, which will be headed by Mr. Gupta, are civic officials. Special Commissioner (Health) D. Randeep will be the member secretary. Chief Health Officer (Public Health) B.K. Vijayendra, Chief Health Officer (Clinical) Nirmala Buggi, and other children’s specialists working in the BBMP will also be on the committee.

With the vaccination drives covering college students likely to be completed in around eight days, the availability of vaccines for the general public will improve, said Mr. Gupta. “On an average, around 80,000 vaccine doses are being administered in the city every day. On some days, the number has even crossed 1 lakh. Already around 53% of the eligible adult population in the city has been vaccinated,” he said.