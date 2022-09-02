BBMP extends date to file objection for draft voters’ list

Staff Reporter Bengaluru
September 02, 2022 21:17 IST

The State Election Commission and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have extended the date for filing any corrections, if required, for the draft voters’ list for the 243 wards of the city published recently.

Earlier, the deadline for filing objections had been fixed for September 2. Now, it has been extended for another seven days, the BBMP said in a statement.

Citizens can review their details and make any corrections and the voters’ list is also available in all the ward offices. People can also find voter roll information on the VHA (Voter Helpline App) or NVSP (National Voters Service Portal).

According to BBMP, if any name has been left out, or if there are any errors in addition to the names or if anyone wants to delete their name from the voter’s list, they can approach the nodal officers or registration officers.

The new draft list says that there are a total of 79,08,394 voters in 243 wards in the city, which includes 41,09,496 males, 37,97,497 females, and 1,401 other voters.

