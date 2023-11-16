BBMP evicts street vendors near Banashankari BDA complex

November 16, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

Days after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) vacated street vendors at Jayanagar, the civic body has now evicted unauthorised vendors operating their business near BDA complex in Banashankari.

A BBMP official said this is an ongoing drive against unauthorised street vendors who have encroached upon footpaths and other open spaces. The vacated vendors did not have licences for vending on the streets.

Khader Khan, a vendor talking to The Hindu, said the BBMP officials arrived at 6 a.m. to carry out the eviction drive and no notices were issued to the hawkers before the action was taken. He said the vendors have been doing business here from many years and BBMP’s action will take a toll on their livelihood.

