BBMP directs engineers to submit report on building 

August 04, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) East Zonal Commissioner (in-charge), K.V. Trilok Chandra has sought a report from engineers after the water tank from a four-storey building came crashing down killing three people in Shivajinagar on the night of August 2.

The police who are probing the case informed the civic body to inspect the condition of the building and foundation of the tank. A team of BBMP engineers have been asked to visit the site.

Mr. Chandra talking to The Hindu said he has directed the engineers to inspect the building to check for any violations and submit a report on the same. He said action will be initiated if there were any building bylaw violations.

