BBMP contractor files complaint against BJP MLA Munirathna

Published - September 13, 2024 11:09 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

A Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractor, Cheluvaraju, has filed a complaint against Munirathna, Rajarajeshwarinagar MLA, with the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner alleging harassment and physical assault. 

Mr. Cheluvaraju in the complaint alleged that in 2021, the MLA demanded ₹20 lakh to provide 10 auto tippers for waste management. “I arranged the money by selling my mother’s gold ornaments,” he alleged.

However, the autos were not sanctioned by the BBMP. Upon asking about the status of the contract, the MLA allegedly showed a letter of recommendation he had written to the BBMP Chief Commissioner.

“After this, I informed about the transaction to the former councillor of my ward, when he advised not to pay any money to the MLA. The former councilor said he would help him bag the contract,” he added. 

In the complaint, it is further alleged that the MLA summoned him to a meeting of contractors and officials where he insulted Mr. Cheluvaraju. Before the meeting was held, the MLA had summoned him to his house but the contractor avoided the visit.

“After this meeting, he again asked me to pay more money and he even wrote to the BBMP asking to cancel the tenders. When I did not pay the money, the MLA slapped me multiple times in a fit of rage. In 2024, he phoned me and again verbally abused me,” the complaint alleged. Mr. Cheluvaraju has released an audio recording of a phone conversation between him and Munirathna. 

