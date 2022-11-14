BBMP continues to miss pothole deadlines, blames rains

November 14, 2022 10:02 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has yet again failed to meet the deadline to fill all the potholes in the city despite Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath directing officials to fill the potholes across the city by November 5.

Later, the BBMP fixed November 15 as the deadline, but officials admitted that they will not be able to meet this deadline too.

The civic body, owing to the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, had given a major facelift to roads in and around the Majestic area. Fresh asphalt has been done on Gubbi Thotadappa Road connecting Shantala Circle and Sangolli Rayanna Circle and potholes were also filled.

However, regarding other parts of the city’s road condition, the palike officials continue to give the reason of rains in the city. Speaking to The Hindu, a senior BBMP official said, “For the last few days, it has been raining in the city, which is causing a delay in the pothole-filling work. So far, we have filled 29,517 potholes out of 32,011 potholes identified in the city and the remaining 2,494 potholes will be fixed soon.”

After being pulled up repeatedly by the High Court and the public for the pothole menace in Bengaluru, Mr. Nath, in an internal circular, had warned the BBMP officials concerned of strict action if the potholes are not fixed within the deadline.

After criticism by Opposition parties that the civic body only repairs roads when the Prime Minister visits the city, the State government has asked BBMP to send a report on the work undertaken during Mr. Modi’s visit to the city on Friday.

BBMP sources said that the government has asked for the details on the works undertaken during the PM’s visit.