BBMP continues anti-encroachment drive in Mahadevapura zone

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 21, 2022 22:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP engaged in anti-encroachment drive to remove illegal structures in Bengaluru . | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) continued its anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday where the civic body demolished structures in Mahadevapura zone. The BBMP continued the demolition of an RCC bridge built on a sewage treatment plant (STP) of the BWSSB near Marathahalli police station. The drive was also conducted in Kasavanahalli, Greenwood residency.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Meanwhile, the civic body is also conducting the survey in Kasavanahalli and the marking has been done on the encroached structures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app