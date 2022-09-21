BBMP continues anti-encroachment drive in Mahadevapura zone

BBMP engaged in anti-encroachment drive to remove illegal structures in Bengaluru . | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) continued its anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday where the civic body demolished structures in Mahadevapura zone. The BBMP continued the demolition of an RCC bridge built on a sewage treatment plant (STP) of the BWSSB near Marathahalli police station. The drive was also conducted in Kasavanahalli, Greenwood residency.

Meanwhile, the civic body is also conducting the survey in Kasavanahalli and the marking has been done on the encroached structures.