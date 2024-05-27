GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BBMP constitutes 8 zonal task forces to implement pothole filling exercise

Published - May 27, 2024 08:39 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has constituted the zonal-wise task force teams to supervise speedy implementation of the pothole-filling exercise in Bengaluru. This comes days after Chief Minister (CM) Siddaramaiah directed the civic body on the same following his visit to flood-hit areas in the city.

BBMP Chief Commissioner, Tushar Giri Nath speaking to the press said task force teams have been formed for 8 BBMP zones. The task force headed by zonal commissioners will have a total of 7 members, including zonal chief engineer, assistant commissioner of police (traffic) and others. Mr. Giri Nath said as the task forces are headed by zonal commissioners, the teams have also been given powers to sanction funds and tenders. 

He said Bengaluru has a total of 12,878 km of roads, of which 1,344.84 are categorised as arterial and sub arterial roads. The arterial and sub arterial roads are maintained by basic road infrastructure division and other roads are maintained at the zonal level. 

According to the latest survey, the ward roads across the city have 5,500 potholes, and arterial and sub arterial roads have 557 potholes. There are about 67 bad patches which need to be fixed.

