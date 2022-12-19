BBMP Commissioner warns of action against officials who fail to remove footpath encroachments

December 19, 2022 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath on Monday warned of action against officials in Rajajinagar for not filling potholes and allowing illegal encroachment of footpaths.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Giri Nath, who is also the district election officer, went door-to-door in Rajajinagar Assembly segment and checked the voters’ list and also inspected the footpaths and pothole works.

Speaking to reporters, he said: “I have seen many footpath encroachments here and have told officials to take action against encroachers. I have also warned the engineers to take action against footpath encroachments and also warned them of disciplinary action.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Days after an alleged voter data theft controversy involving an NGO broke out, the Chief Commissioner is on the ground checking the voters’ list in various Assembly constituencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US