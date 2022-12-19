BBMP Commissioner warns of action against officials who fail to remove footpath encroachments

December 19, 2022 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath on Monday warned of action against officials in Rajajinagar for not filling potholes and allowing illegal encroachment of footpaths.

Mr. Giri Nath, who is also the district election officer, went door-to-door in Rajajinagar Assembly segment and checked the voters’ list and also inspected the footpaths and pothole works.

Speaking to reporters, he said: “I have seen many footpath encroachments here and have told officials to take action against encroachers. I have also warned the engineers to take action against footpath encroachments and also warned them of disciplinary action.”

Days after an alleged voter data theft controversy involving an NGO broke out, the Chief Commissioner is on the ground checking the voters’ list in various Assembly constituencies.