BBMP collects ₹22 crore property tax dues

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has collected ₹22 crore through one-time settlement scheme from SAP Labs India Pvt. Ltd.

The company located at Garudacharpalya bearing property numbers 138, 138p in I.P.I.P Industrial Area had paid less property tax wrongly classifying the property. The company paid less tax as against the actual between 2008-09 and 2023-24.

After this came to light, BBMP in Mahadevapura zone issued a notice for settlement under OTS. Following this, the company made the one-time settlement of ₹22 crore.

