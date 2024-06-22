ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP collects ₹22 crore property tax dues

Published - June 22, 2024 07:31 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has collected ₹22 crore through one-time settlement scheme from SAP Labs India Pvt. Ltd.  

The company located at Garudacharpalya bearing property numbers 138, 138p in I.P.I.P Industrial Area had paid less property tax wrongly classifying the property. The company paid less tax as against the actual between 2008-09 and 2023-24. 

After this came to light, BBMP in Mahadevapura zone issued a notice for settlement under OTS. Following this, the company made the one-time settlement of ₹22 crore. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US