BBMP claims it has fixed potholes in 6 Assembly constituencies in city

November 23, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has claimed to have filled up all the potholes in 48 wards of six Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru.

In a release on Wednesday, Jayaram Raipura, Zonal Commissioner of BBMP South Zone, said the potholes in Jayanagar, BTM Layout, Padmanabhanagar, Basavanagudi, Vijayanagara and Chickpet have been fixed in the arterial, sub-arterial and ward roads.

The BBMP further said that if residents find any potholes in these constituencies, they can lodge a complaint by sending photos of the potholes with geo location to the WhatsApp number 9480685704.