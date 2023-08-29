BBMP chief engineer injured in fire mishap critical

August 29, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - Bengaluru

The condition of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief engineer, Shivakumar, 45, injured in the fire accident that occurred at the quality control lab on the BBMP campus, is critical .

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday visited the hospital to inquire about his health.

However, the condition of eight employees being treated at the various hospitals across the city is stable and under treatment.

The police meanwhile continued investigations and questioned the lab staff and BBMP employees to ascertain if there was foul play. The police also are awaiting the report from FSL and electrical inspectorates to ascertain the actual reason behind the mishap .