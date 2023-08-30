BBMP chief engineer injured in fire accident dies

August 30, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief engineer, Shivakumar, 45, who suffered injuries in the fire accident at the quality control and laboratory office on August 12, succumbed at a private hospital on Wednesday. Shivakumar was on ventilator support for management with a heart lung machine ECMO (Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation).

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar expressed his condolences. He said: “I am saddened by the death of Shivakumar. I visited him a few days ago and his condition was critical. I pray to the almighty to give strength to the family to bear the loss.”

Shivakumar and junior engineer Jyoti, 26, were shifted to Apollo hospital, Seshadripuram, on August 21 from Victoria Hospital. While Shivakumar suffered 25% burns, Jyoti suffered 28% burns. Following the accident, all nine injured persons were admitted to the ICU in Trauma and Emergency Care Centre at Victoria Hospital that is affiliated to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute. Shivakumar was diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.