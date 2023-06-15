BBMP Chief Commissioner directs officials to expedite anti-encroachment drive on SWDs

June 15, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, after holding a review meeting on anti-encroachment drive, directed officials to expedite demolition works in Mahadevapura and K.R. Puram. This comes in the light of the monsoon setting in the State.

Mr. Giri Nath said the anti-encroachment drive was pending in 571 survey numbers across the city besides 118 survey numbers where the drive has been halted due to litigation. He informed the media that in the last 15 days, the BBMP demolished structures in 25-30 survey numbers. “I have directed officials to speed up the work to avert floods, in the present monsoon season, especially in Mahadevapura and K.R. Puram areas. I have asked tahsildars to issue orders after conducting surveys without any discrepancies. The survey should match existing village maps,” he said.

Coordination meeting

BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh held a coordination meeting with different civic agencies, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL), and the Fire Department, and instructed the officials to work in tandem to tackle floods. He said there are about 20 fire stations and one National Disaster Rescue Force team, to whom the BBMP officials have to notify flooding immediately. He instructed BBMP officials to identify drains which are damaged due to metro works and hand over the list to BMRCL to fix them. He said there about 63 teams in temporary war rooms that will work round the clock during monsoon.