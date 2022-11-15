BBMP chief blames rain for not fixing potholes 

November 15, 2022 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath on Tuesday said that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) will fill the remaining potholes in the city by Saturday and blamed rain as the reason for not meeting the fixed deadlines. Mr. Giri Nath, said: “There are only 1,000 potholes remaining to be filled and we need two clear days without rain to fix it. By Saturday, we will complete the work.” The civic body has failed to meet the deadline to fill all the potholes in the city despite the Chief Commissioner directing officials to fill the potholes across the city by November 5. Later, the BBMP fixed November 14 as the deadline, due to rain in the city.

