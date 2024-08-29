BBMP captures 10 more stray dogs suspected to be involved in attack on woman

A day after an elderly woman was mauled to death, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) captured 10 more stray dogs. With this, the civic body has captured a total of 16 dogs from 7th residential camp, Air Force East, Jalahalli.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health), told The Hindu, “We have captured 16 dogs and they are currently under observation. The Animal Husbandry Department is conducting an investigation to determine which dogs attacked the woman.”

When asked how the civic body would identify them, he said there were Standard Operating Procedures and legal definitions for a ferocious dog. “The BBMP will take a final call on what needs to be done with the strays after the completion of probe,” he said.