BBMP cancels OC for 2,000 flats of apartment complex

January 21, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday cancelled the Occupancy Certificate (OC) of the 2,000-unit Sobha City apartment in Thanisandra Main Road, leaving the house owners in the lurch.

BBMP, in an official order, withdrew the OC of Sobha City, a project developed and sold by M/s Sobha Ltd. in Bengaluru. It alleged that the apartment builder had submitted a fake no objection Certificate (NOC) of the Fire Department, and hence, the BBMP withdrew the OC issued earlier to the apartment.

“This project has approximately 2,000 flats. The builder, by cheating with forged documents, has obtained building plans and thereby OC from BBMP,” RTI activist and Bangalore City Flat Owners’ Welfare Association (BCFOWA) president Anil Kalgi alleged.

“On the complaint of one Srinivas Rao Talla, one of the flat owners of the Sobha City, after thorough enquiry, the BBMP has withdrawn all the approvals and Occupancy Certificates issued on the strength of fraudulent documents to Sobha City, making all buildings illegal. Homebuyers’ investment dream house is completely washed away,” he added.