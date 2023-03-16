BBMP calls contractors’ allegations baseless 

March 16, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - Bengaluru

In the backdrop of Karnataka State Contractors’ Associations allegation that government has to release ₹22,000 crore to contractors despite work being completed in various departments, Jayaram Raipura, Additional Commissioner (Finance), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) held a press conference and called the allegations baseless.

The president of the association, Kempanna had said that besides the Public Works and Irrigation Department (PWD), most projects for which money was not released was taken up under BBMP by the contractors. He had also alleged that seniority was not being followed in payment of bills. The contractors had threatened to stage protests in front of the Chief Minister’s residence if the bills were not cleared.

“BBMP is working with utmost transparency with the Integrated Financial Management System. All the expenses, tenders, information about bill payments are all available online. We have also finished payments of bills for all the works which had been taken up until 2021 and by the end of this month, it will also be cleared for the works in February and March. We have also brought about the Optional Vendor Discounting Scheme to help the contractors,” Mr. Raipura said at the press conference on Wednesday.

He added that the allegations were upsetting when BBMP had been following seniority in all bills and when there was no proof for the allegations. “They could have asked us directly, but they did not. If seniority was not followed in the payment of even one bill, we are open to investigation and I will even resign from my post,” he said.