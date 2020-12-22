BBMP budget to focus on civic infrastructure

Bengaluru

22 December 2020 00:18 IST

The focus of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) 2021-22 budget will be on the improvement of civic infrastructure, said civic chief N. Manjunath Prasad.

Speaking after launching Janaagraha’s MyCityMyBudget bus on Monday, he acknowledged the lack of proper footpaths and severe shortage in public toilets in the city. The existing footpaths were narrow, full of obstructions, have missing slabs, dumped with garbage and debris and not pedestrian friendly, he pointed out.

Severe shortfall

With just 585 public toilets, there is a severe shortfall given the population. The city needed at least 1,600 toilets. “We have the budget for the construction of public toilets. However, we need inputs from citizens about places where these should be constructed. Janaagraha’s #yellowspotsbeda is an effective way of crowd-sourcing citizen inputs,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

City on board

Sapna Karim, head, Civic Participation, Janaagraha, said over 25 organisations from across the city are on board for the #MyCityMyBudget effort.

The budget bus and seven electric autorickshaws will go around the city till January 7 collating inputs from citizens on improving footpaths and identifying places for construction of public toilets.