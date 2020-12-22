BBMP budget to focus on civic infrastructure

The focus of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) 2021-22 budget will be on the improvement of civic infrastructure, said civic chief N. Manjunath Prasad.
Speaking after launching Janaagraha’s MyCityMyBudget bus on Monday, he acknowledged the lack of proper footpaths and severe shortage in public toilets in the city. The existing footpaths were narrow, full of obstructions, have missing slabs, dumped with garbage and debris and not pedestrian friendly, he pointed out.
Severe shortfall
With just 585 public toilets, there is a severe shortfall given the population. The city needed at least 1,600 toilets. “We have the budget for the construction of public toilets. However, we need inputs from citizens about places where these should be constructed. Janaagraha’s #yellowspotsbeda is an effective way of crowd-sourcing citizen inputs,” he said.
City on board
Sapna Karim, head, Civic Participation, Janaagraha, said over 25 organisations from across the city are on board for the #MyCityMyBudget effort.
The budget bus and seven electric autorickshaws will go around the city till January 7 collating inputs from citizens on improving footpaths and identifying places for construction of public toilets.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath