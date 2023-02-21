ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP budget likely in March first week, says Commissioner

February 21, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) budget may get approval from the State government and BBMP administrator in the first week of March, said civic body commissioner Tushar Giri Nath on Tuesday. “We have started preparing the budget and it will be submitted to the BBMP administrator and may get approval by the government in the first week of March,” he said. Last year, the budget was uploaded to the BBMP website. Mr. Tushar Giri Nath told reporters that this year, the budget will be uploaded to the website and copies will be printed. However, he didn’t clarify about presenting the budget.

