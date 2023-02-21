HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BBMP budget likely in March first week, says Commissioner

February 21, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) budget may get approval from the State government and BBMP administrator in the first week of March, said civic body commissioner Tushar Giri Nath on Tuesday. “We have started preparing the budget and it will be submitted to the BBMP administrator and may get approval by the government in the first week of March,” he said. Last year, the budget was uploaded to the BBMP website. Mr. Tushar Giri Nath told reporters that this year, the budget will be uploaded to the website and copies will be printed. However, he didn’t clarify about presenting the budget.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.