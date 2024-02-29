BBMP Budget: Infrastructure development gets lion’s share in outlay

February 29, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The BBMP Budget has proposed to spend a large portion of capital expenditure on infrastructure development, including road infrastructure in an aim to ease traffic congestion in the city.

For the ambitious tunnel road project, the Budget has allocated ₹200 crore and a pilot tunnel will be built in two high-traffic density areas. However, places have not been identified yet. In the State Budget, it was proposed to build a tunnel at Hebbal junction.

The BBMP has proposed to widen the connecting road from Kanakapura Main Road to Bannerghatta Main Road and the road from Hennur to Bagaluru connecting Kempegowda International Airport. Besides, the BBMP is also developing Padarayanapura road in Chamarajpet. For the same, ₹130 crore is set aside in the Budget. The Budget has also allocated ₹50 crore towards the skydeck project.

The Budget has also proposed to acquire and develop lands on TDR basis to build alternate routes to Kempegowda International Airport from Ballari Road (Sadahalli Gate) via Begur and another road from Sathanur Meesaganahalli. Also, to build a railway overbridge in collaboration with the Railway Department to connect the Kengeri Suburb with Mysuru Road, a DPR will be prepared, it said.

Sancharayukta roads

Under the Sancharayukta roads project, the buffer area of rajakaluves on the outskirts of the city have been acquired on TDR basis and it is now proposed to construct road lanes for light vehicular traffic and cycle lanes on both the sides. A total distance of 300 km of roads will be undertaken at an estimated cost of ₹600 crore over a period of three years. A grant of ₹200 crore was provided in 2023-24 and additional allocation of ₹100 crore is proposed in this Budget.

Under the Sugama Sanchara scheme, it is proposed to undertake white-topping of 145 km of roads over a period of two years and ₹300 crore has been set aside for this. The State government will be providing a grant of ₹800 crore. Under the Clean Air Scheme, ₹135 crore has been allocated to build long pedestrian friendly walkways of 45 km. This is also aimed at achieving last-mile connectivity.

Flyover to connect SVMRT

The Budget said the government has given administrative approval to build a rotary flyover at an estimated cost of ₹380 crore to connect the newly built Sir M. Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal in Byappanahalli.

The Budget has also proposed to build a double-decker road (Integrated Metro and Road Flyover) in collaboration with K-RIDE. For the same, the civic body in the outlay has allocated ₹100 crore. An initial grant of ₹50 crore will be provided to develop Transit Oriented Development Sky Walk (TOD) and TTMC of BMTC will be connected with Namma Metro Station with a circular dome shaped escalator.

The Budget has also proposed to implement utility zones for parking at the base of the playground belonging to BBMP without any disturbance to playground facilities. A grant of ₹5 crore will be provided.

