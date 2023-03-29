ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP budget approved by State government

March 29, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka government recently approved the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) budget at ₹11,524 crore.

The budget was presented by BBMP Special Commissioner for Finance Jayaram Raipura on March 2. The BBMP is allowed to raise the budget size by ₹367 crore by the State government according to its order. It will likely be revised if the incumbent BJP doesn’t return to power in May 2023.

The earlier budget said the total receipts of BBMP during 2023-24 would be ₹7,070.11 crore while the total Centre-State grants would be ₹4,093.86 crore. While the total receipts would be ₹11,163.97 crore, the total expenditure would be ₹11,157.83 crore, thereby resulting in a surplus of ₹6.14 crore. However, the budget uses a whopping ₹1,375 crore towards cost escalation of projects, coming amidst allegations by the Opposition Congress that the BJP-ruled State government was resorting to inflating project costs, which they claimed indicated corruption.

Further, a large chunk of this is being funded by raising long-term loans from the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation. The budget allocates “additional grants” of ₹965 crore for nine projects, most of them grade separators, of which ₹770 crore will be financed through loans.

For the third consecutive year, the BBMP presented its budget in the absence of an elected council.

