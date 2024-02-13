GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BBMP awaits Karnataka Cabinet nod for ₹150 crore tender to spruce up Indira Canteens and menu in Bengaluru

The refurbished canteens will offer Ragi Mudde, Bisi Bele Bath, bread-and-jam

February 13, 2024 01:48 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.
The Indira Canteen at Ganganagar in Bengaluru. Bengaluru has about 175 Indira Canteens, of which 163 are operational. 

The Indira Canteen at Ganganagar in Bengaluru. Bengaluru has about 175 Indira Canteens, of which 163 are operational.  | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Bengalureans can soon relish Ragi Mudde in Indira canteens, as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has finalised a tender for refurbishment of the government-run canteens, with an improvised menu of dishes offered at subsidised prices. The BBMP is awaiting Cabinet approval for awarding the contract to the lowest bidder.

The BBMP had invited bids in December 2023.

A BBMP official said the tender is valued at ₹150 crore. It had undergone scrutiny at multiple levels in the government.

Mandatory approval needed from State Cabinet

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Surlarkar Vikas Kishor told The Hindu that awarding the tender requires Cabinet approval because the value is about ₹150 crore. “We have sent the file to the Urban Development Department (UDD), which will forward the same to the Cabinet,” he said.

A file photo of people having food in the Indira Canteen at K.R. Market bus stand, in Bengaluru.

A file photo of people having food in the Indira Canteen at K.R. Market bus stand, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath explained that the government has to pay the subsidy amount to the BBMP, which will made the payment to the relevant vendors. “Hence, the State Cabinet has to look into the tender details before giving clearance.”

Mr. Giri Nath said that bids were invited in different packages, keeping various zones in mind.

Karnataka keen to revive Indira Canteens before Lok Sabha elections

A BBMP official said the Karnataka government is expected to clear the tender, as it is keen on reviving the government-run eateries before the Lok Sabha elections. He said the the menu will include Ragi Mudde, Bisi Bele Bath, and bread-jam.

Started in 2017 during the Congress’s previous tenure, Indira Canteens had slowly become dysfunctional after the party lost power in 2019. Soon after returning to power in 2023, Congress had been promising to revive them.

Bengaluru has about 175 Indira Canteens, of which 163 are operational. 

