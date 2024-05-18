ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP asks public to share details of dry branches and trees on verge of collapse

Updated - May 18, 2024 01:36 am IST

Published - May 18, 2024 12:42 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 

In view of dry branches and trees falling in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has released contact numbers for the public to inform the civic body about trees and branches on the verge of collapse. 

In a press release issued by the BBMP, it was stated that due to the long dry spell that prevailed in Bengaluru before the arrival of rain, the trees have gone dry, and the roots are weakened. The BBMP said incidents of tree fall have increased, causing damage to property and vehicles. To avoid such incidents, the public can click pictures and send them to the Palike on WhatsApp, marking the location. The BBMP workers will attend to the problem.

The following are the zones and the phone numbers:

East: 9380090027

West: 9449659252

South: 9480685039

Dasarahalli: 9164042566

Bommanahalli: 9580685399 / 9480685539

Yelahanka: 9164042566 / 9483139438

R.R. Nagar: 7760553545 / 9880516322

Mahadevapura: 8147276414 / 9480685541

