BBMP asks public to share details of dry branches and trees on verge of collapse

In view of dry branches and trees falling in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has released contact numbers for the public to inform the civic body about trees and branches on the verge of collapse.

In a press release issued by the BBMP, it was stated that due to the long dry spell that prevailed in Bengaluru before the arrival of rain, the trees have gone dry and the roots are weakened. The BBMP said incidents of tree fall have increased causing damage to property and vehicles. To avoid such incidents, the public can click pictures and send them to the palike on WhatsApp marking the location. The BBMP workers will attend to the problem.