BBMP asks citizens to take ‘Swachhta Pledge’ ahead of Gandhi Jayanthi

In an effort to promote a cleaner and greener Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has urged all citizens and students to take part in the ‘Swachhta Pledge’.

The initiative aligns with the celebration of Mahatma Gandhi’s 155th birth anniversary and the Bengaluru’s reputation as the garden city.

The Swachatha Pledge event is set to take place at Vidhana Soudha on October 2, under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar. The BBMP aims to mobilise citizens in working together to transform Bengaluru into the cleanest city in India. Citizens and students are encouraged to take the pledge online by October 1, through the BBMP portal https://cleanblr.bbmp.gov.in/eng/pledge.php

As a token of participation, a digital certificate will be awarded to all who take the pledge. The school with the highest participation will be recognised with an award from the Dy.CM. Additionally, five lucky students will receive special prizes from BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath.

Elocution competition

As part of the cleanliness drive, the BBMP is also organising an online elocution competition for students. Eligible students can submit their entries by Saturday.

For primary school students, the topic for elocution is ‘Green Spaces and Their Role in Urban Cleanliness’ while for high school students, the topic is ‘The Power of Youth in Transforming Our City and Making Bengaluru Cleaner and Greener’.

Winners will be awarded by Mr. Shivakumar during a special programme at Vidhana Soudha on October 2.

