GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BBMP asks citizens to take ‘Swachhta Pledge’ ahead of Gandhi Jayanthi

Published - September 26, 2024 10:43 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau
The Swachatha Pledge event is set to take place at Vidhana Soudha on October 2, under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

The Swachatha Pledge event is set to take place at Vidhana Soudha on October 2, under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In an effort to promote a cleaner and greener Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has urged all citizens and students to take part in the ‘Swachhta Pledge’. 

The initiative aligns with the celebration of Mahatma Gandhi’s 155th birth anniversary and the Bengaluru’s reputation as the garden city.

The Swachatha Pledge event is set to take place at Vidhana Soudha on October 2, under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar. The BBMP aims to mobilise citizens in working together to transform Bengaluru into the cleanest city in India. Citizens and students are encouraged to take the pledge online by October 1, through the BBMP portal https://cleanblr.bbmp.gov.in/eng/pledge.php

As a token of participation, a digital certificate will be awarded to all who take the pledge. The school with the highest participation will be recognised with an award from the Dy.CM. Additionally, five lucky students will receive special prizes from BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath.

Elocution competition

As part of the cleanliness drive, the BBMP is also organising an online elocution competition for students. Eligible students can submit their entries by Saturday.

For primary school students, the topic for elocution is ‘Green Spaces and Their Role in Urban Cleanliness’ while for high school students, the topic is ‘The Power of Youth in Transforming Our City and Making Bengaluru Cleaner and Greener’.

Winners will be awarded by Mr. Shivakumar during a special programme at Vidhana Soudha on October 2.

Published - September 26, 2024 10:43 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / environmental issues / environmental cleanup / students / school

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.