ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP asks citizens to light diyas, draw rangoli in front of houses to mark Rajyotsava

October 30, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday issued an order directing citizens to stand when the national anthem and Nada Geete (Kannada anthem) are broadcasted on Akashvani on the day of Kannada Rajyotsava. It has also asked people to install Kannada flag and draw rangoli in front of their homes on the occasion. The anthems will be broadcasted at 7 a.m.

The order passed by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has allowed for kites bearing red and yellow colours on every ground coming under the ambit of the civic body in the city. “At 5 p.m., all grounds should host a kite festival to mark Karnataka Rajyotsava in Bengaluru.”

The order has asked the citizens to light diyas in front of their homes at 7 p.m. The government was also directed to do the same. Rajyotsava should be observed at palace grounds, parks, lake premises, malls, apartments and other prominent localities in the city. Hotel unions have also been asked to take part in the festival. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Organisers of Rajyotsava events across the city have been asked to sing five Kannada songs by prominent poets in one stretch after singing the national and regional anthems. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US