BBMP approves over 1000 building plans under trust and verify system

Updated - November 14, 2024 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has approved 1,067 building plans under the Trust and Verify system till November 12. This online approval system is applicable to sites measuring up to 50/80 and up to four residential units.

The owners and building constructors have to apply for a sanction plan online through empanelled civil engineers and architects in the city. The new system has eliminated the manual process for plan sanction approval, thus reducing corruption involved in the system.

According to the data provided by the BBMP, the town planning department has received 1,933 applications online, of which 1,067 have been cleared. About 519 files were sent back for clarification, and more details have been sought.

The data show that the highest number of applications, 796, were received from R.R. Nagara zone and the least number, 53, from Dasarahalli. The BBMP has urged owners to apply online for ease of business.

Published - November 14, 2024 09:47 pm IST

