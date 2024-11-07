BBMP approved to white-topping 48 city roads

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has got the approval from the city’s traffic police to white-top 48 roads across Bengaluru.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said that initially white-topping will be done on 18 roads, where necessary approvals have already been granted by multiple agencies, including the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

“After receiving the traffic police’s approval, we collaborated closely with the BWSSB to finalize the list of roads,” he said, adding that since BWSSB work is being caried out on 18 of these roads, we’ll begin white-topping there.

We are also coordinating with other departments to prevent future digging on freshly paved roads and ensure a smooth process, Mr. Tushar Giri Nath said.

However, the actual work will be delayed until other civic agencies complete their pending infrastructure projects on these roads, BBMP officials said.

Last year, the BBMP engaged five private contractors to white-top 138 km of roadways, investing approximately ₹1,600 crore in the city’s infrastructure.