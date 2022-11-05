BBMP administrator holds online meeting on pothole filling work

Potholes on Palace Guttahalli Main Road in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid rising accidents caused allegedly due to bad roads in the city, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) administrator Rakesh Singh conducted an online meeting with all zonal officials regarding the pothole-filling work in the city on Saturday.

According to a senior BBMP official present at the meeting, Mr. Singh directed BBMP Road Department officials to fill the potholes by November 15 and send a report on the same. “The BBMP administrator conducted the online meeting with officials and saw the progress so far. The officials from respective zones showed videos and photos of the work conducted so far and explained the quality of the work.”

This comes after the High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed the Chief Engineer, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Karnataka division, to inspect the works of pothole filling, road repair and resurfacing of the roads carried out by the BBMP in various parts of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inspection should be conducted to find out whether the terms of work orders were adhered to by the private contractors, engaged by the BBMP while executing the works, and whether the quality of works is satisfactory.

The court directed the Chief Engineer, NHAI, to make an independent assessment of these works and give his suggestion for improvement besides pointing out dereliction of duty on the part of the officers/engineers of the BBMP in maintaining standards in road works.