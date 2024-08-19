GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BBA student kidnapped, tortured

Published - August 19, 2024 01:02 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old BBA student was allegedly kidnapped and tortured by a gang for ransom on the pretext of recovering a loan. The accused allegedly stripped him in a hotel and recorded the video, using which they blackmailed him, saying it would be uploaded on social media if he did not pay the ransom.

Unable to bear their harassment, the victim informed his parents and later filed a complaint with the city police commissioner before getting the complaint registered at Kengeri police station on Saturday.

The victim said he was also into event management alongside his studies. The victim met the accused, identified as Ayush Srinath, at one of the events and borrowed ₹3 lakh to pay the singer he had hired for an event.

As the event was cancelled, he could not recover the amount, following which Srinath started demanding he repay the money with daily interest of ₹10,500. The victim, with no option, repaid the amount along with the interest, but the accused allegedly started demanding more money and forced him to pay for online cricket gambling.

When the victim refused, the accused allegedly forcibly took him to a hotel on Church Street and tortured, stripped him and recorded a video before he was locked in a closet for several hours. The accused allegedly consumed alcohol and drugs while torturing him, the victim said in his complaint.

The victim was released only after he was forced to sign on blank papers and agreed to pay ₹10 lakh more.

