Battu Satyanarayana appointed vice-chancellor of Central University of Karnataka

Prof. Satyanarayana had served as Professor of Chemistry at Osmania University, Hyderabad

Battu Satyanarayana, professor (retd.), Osmania University, Hyderabad was appointed the vice-chancellor of Central University of Karnataka (CUK), the only Central University in the State.

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Visitor of CUK, made the appointment on July 22 as per Statute 2 of the Central Universities Act, 2009 for a term of five years from the date on which the appointee takes office or until he attains the age of 70, whichever is earlier.

Following the retirement of Prof. H.M. Maheshwaraiah in March 2020, the responsibility was managed by Acting vice-chancellors.

Prof. Satyanarayana had served as Professor of Chemistry at Osmania University, Hyderabad. His areas of research include catalysis, coordination chemistry, bioinorganic chemistry and environmental chemistry. He has published over 31 research papers in national and international journals.

Mr. Satyanarayana was among 12 vice-chancellors appointed by President Ram Nath Kovind to Central universities. The others were Prof. Tankeshwar Kumar (Central University of Haryana), Prof. Sat Prakash Bansal (Central University of Himachal Pradesh), Dr. Sanjeev Jain (Central University of Jammu, Prof. Kshiti Bhusan Das, Central University of Jharkhand, Prof. Muthukalingan Krishnan (Central University of Tamil Nadu), Dr. Basuthkar J. Rao (Central University of Hyderabad), Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla (North-Eastern Hill University), Dr. Alok Kumar Chakrawal (Guru Ghashidas University), Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan (Maulana Azad National Urdu University) and Prof. N. Lokender Singh (Manipal University).