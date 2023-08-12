Battle tank reaches Shivamogga

August 12, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Shivamogga

A T-55 battle tank of the Indian Army, requested by Shivamogga City Corporation, reached Shivamogga on Saturday, August 12. The Indian Army sent the deactivated tank from Puna and it took two days to reach the city.

Elected representatives and officers received the tank at MRS Circle in the city. The corporation had requested the Indian Army to send a tank to display it as a war memorial in a prime traffic junction in the city. In response to the plea, sent in 2020, the Indian Army gave its consent in 2021. The corporation has earmarked ₹25 lakh for the installation work.

K. Mayanna Gowda, Commissioner of Corporation, told The Hindu that the tank would be kept on KEB office premises at MRS Circle temporarily. “A meeting under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner will be held soon to decide the suitable place to display the tank,” the officer said.

S.N. Channabasappa, Shivamogga MLA, said Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra had written to the Ministry of Defence requesting the tank. The Ministry gave its approval. “We have also sought a war flight for the city. We are hopeful of receiving it within a couple of months. Both would be displayed at prominent locations of the city,” he said.

Further, the MLA said the tank was used during the war against Pakistan. “The display of such a tank in the city will motivate the youngsters to join the army,” he said.

Shivamogga Mayor S. Shiva Kumar and others were present.