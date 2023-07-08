ADVERTISEMENT

Battery buggy donated to Mysuru zoo

July 08, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The battery-operated vehicle that was donated to Mysuru zoo on Saturday by Rane (Madras) Ltd. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A battery-operated vehicle was handed over to the Mysuru zoo on Saturday by Rane (Madras) Ltd., Mysuru.

Under its CSR initiative, the company donated ₹4,98,750 towards the procurement of the zero-emission buggy for the benefit of visitors.

Rane (Madras) Ltd. Chairman Aditya Ganesh, General Manager V.P. Murugan, Deputy General Manager K.P. Vijay Kumar, Senior Manager Sagar K. and staff were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru zoo director D. Mahesh Kumar received the vehicle on the occasion. The zoo management has expressed its gratitude to the company for the green cart.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US