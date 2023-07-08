Battery buggy donated to Mysuru zoo

July 08, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MYSURU

A battery-operated vehicle was handed over to the Mysuru zoo on Saturday by Rane (Madras) Ltd., Mysuru.

Under its CSR initiative, the company donated ₹4,98,750 towards the procurement of the zero-emission buggy for the benefit of visitors.

Rane (Madras) Ltd. Chairman Aditya Ganesh, General Manager V.P. Murugan, Deputy General Manager K.P. Vijay Kumar, Senior Manager Sagar K. and staff were present.

Mysuru zoo director D. Mahesh Kumar received the vehicle on the occasion. The zoo management has expressed its gratitude to the company for the green cart.